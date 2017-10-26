The Utah Pinners Conference 2017: It’s where Pinterest comes to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Pinners Conference kicks off November 3rd with over 100 classes taught by Pinterest best bloggers. The 2-day event also features 300 businesses geared to help make avid pinners work even better. Topics at the conference range from DIY crafts to cooking and self-improvement. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

Utah Pinners Conference

Friday, November 3rd from 10am-8pm

Saturday, November 4th from 9am-7pm

General admission is $8

One Day Expo with 2 Classes is $15

One Day Expo with All Classes is $29

Two Day Expo with All Classes is $49

More info at ut.pinnersconference.com It's where Pinterest comes to life. And after you come, it'll be your new favorite event!