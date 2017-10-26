Strawberry Shortcake Bites

1 box of white cake mix

3/4 cup of Greek vanilla yogurt

2 egg whites

1 1/3 cups water

2 cups strawberries, trimmed, sliced

1/2 cup vanilla frosting, softened (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, mix the cake mix, yogurt, egg whites and water in a bowl until smooth. Grease a 9 x 13 dish or cake pan. Pour the mixture into the pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cake cool for 5 minutes. Cut into 2” x 2” squares.

Place the squares on a large serving platter. Top with a few of the strawberry slices. Drizzle the vanilla frosting over the top, if using. Serve immediately.

Note: A toothpick can be inserted in from the top of the “bites” to hold the strawberry slices in place on top of the cake.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice