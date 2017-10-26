Recognize him? Davis County credit cart theft suspect wanted

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – Recognize this person? The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying this credit card theft suspect.

Authorities said the man is accused of breaking into a car in Mueller Park and taking a credit card.

According to deputies, the suspect then used the stolen credit card to purchase two computers at an Apple Store.

Officials said the suspect also bought $300 worth of Visa gift cards.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to hear from anyone with information at (801) 451-4130 or (801) 451-4150.

Reference case D17-07302.