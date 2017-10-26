× Real Salt Lake signs head coach Mike Petke to long-term contract extension

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke has signed a multi-year contract extension, according to an announcement made Thursday.

“Loyalty is huge for me. I am ecstatic about Mr. Hansen coming to me and offering me this contract,” Petke said. “I’m ecstatic at the prospect of being here at least three more years. And I’m excited and ecstatic about what I think we can accomplish together – [Real Salt Lake Owner Dell Loy Hansen], (General Manager) Craig Waibel, myself, the players … the whole organization. I’m on cloud nine because I have an owner who values me, likes what I’m doing and wants to reward me for that,” Petke said in a news release.

The terms of Petke’s long-term extension were not disclosed.