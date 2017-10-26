Rappelling event in downtown Salt Lake City raises funds, awareness for domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's a unique way to bring up a difficult subject. Friday, dozens will rappel off the Maverik Base Camp in downtown Salt Lake City, and it's all to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence.

Those rappelling down the 13 floors know all too well that domestic abuse cases in Utah are above the national average. This year, there have been nearly 30 domestic violence related deaths in Utah, already surpassing last year's number.

This event is striving to bring up the topic in a unique way and get the community involved in helping victims and survivors.

“People don't like to talk about it, right, we keep things in the shadows—but an event like this, it's a little sensational, it’s fun, it's interesting,” said Jamie Justice, Director at the Family Justice Center of Salt Lake.

All of those rappelling Friday have raised a minimum of a thousand dollars for the Family Justice Center. The county is matching up to $25,000 in donations. There are still open spots, and you can enter here.