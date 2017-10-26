× Moab Police search for suspect accused of firing gun in front of preschool

MOAB, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun at a local preschool Thursday.

According to Moab City Police, the suspect fired the gun in front of Grand County Preschool just before 10:30 a.m.

School administrators immediately put the school on lockdown.

No one was injured.

Officers said the suspect is a man in his late 50s with a “salt and pepper” beard or goatee.

He was wearing a blue vest, long-sleeved shirt and brown or khaki sport-type pants.

Authorities said the weapon was a black revolver the suspect carried in his left hand.

Officers searched the immediate area and made contact with individuals who matched the suspect’s description.

However, the suspect has not been found.

Moab Police said they would like to speak with anyone who has information at (435) 259-8938.

The school sent this letter home to parents:

Dear Parents of Grand Preschool Students, An unexpected lock down occurred today that was initiated due to real circumstances. A man was seen walking down the sidewalk in front of the school carrying what appeared to be a handgun and a gunshot was heard. The students were brought into the building in both classrooms and the lock down remained in place until the police had canvased the campus and surrounding area. Once the police officers had determined that the campus and surrounding areas were clear of any threat, they ended the lock down. We truly appreciate the quick and thorough response of the Moab Police. The teachers did an excellent job of keeping our students calm and constructively distracted during the lock down. Our students did not show signs of panic or undue stress. They were not told about the individual who was in front of the school. Based on the recommendation of the City Police, the decision was made to go ahead with the afternoon session of preschool. As always, your child’s safety is our first concern. If you have questions, feel free to call. Sincerely,

Sherrie Buckingham

Director of Grand Preschool