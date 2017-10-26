Medical ear piercing: a safer option in a medical setting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People of all ages have ear piercings for aesthetic reasons. However, many of these procedures are not performed by a professional in a medical setting. If the piercer isn’t a trained professional, the risk of infection or damage to the ear lobe increases. Ear piercings can be performed in a doctor’s office, providing a safe and sterile environment and proper at-home aftercare instructions. It’s especially important to look into medical ear piercing if a toddler or infant is the one getting the ear piercings.

Advantages of medical ear piercing

Performed by a doctor who understands the structure of the ear

Reduces the risk of infection or damage to the ear lobe

Reduces the risk of inaccurate piercing placement

Medical grade piercing equipment and earrings

Patients have access to a doctor with questions or concerns about piercings

Signs of infection

No matter where you go to get ear piercings, there’s always a risk of infection as the piercing is healing. Infants and younger children have a tendency to touch or tug on their new earrings, which means dirt and germs can get into the piercing site. It’s important to remember that an ear piercing is essentially an open wound, so following the aftercare instructions is crucial.

Signs of infection:

Redness around the piercing

Swelling of the ear lobe

Pus at the piercing site

Itchiness

Pain

Most mild infections can be successfully treated at home. However, if the infection does not improve in a few days or the redness and inflammation get worse, visit your doctor.

