Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after an auto-pedestrian crash.

Unified Police said the man was crossing 3300 South near 950 East and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 8 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.