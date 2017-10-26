Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after an auto-pedestrian crash.
Unified Police said the man was crossing 3300 South near 950 East and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 8 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
The crash is under investigation, and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.
40.699521 -111.863887