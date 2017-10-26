× Man in critical condition after assault in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after an assault in Orem.

Lt. Craig Martinez of the Orem Police Department said officers responded to the assault around 4 p.m. in the area of 600 North and 300 East in Orem.

Martinez said the victim, a 47-year-old male from Orem, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the assault, which he said occurred on the street and did not involve any weapons.

The suspect is male, but no further details regarding his description were immediately available.

