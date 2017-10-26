Mail stolen from dozens of Summit Co. residents; two arrested

SUMMIT PARK, Utah — Two people were booked into the Summit County Jail early Wednesday morning after they were caught with a large quantity of stolen mail, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Natosha Louise Alvarado, 38, of Magna, and Juan Jose Rodriguez, 26, of Park City, were also in possession of other stolen items, fradulent documents and burglary tools, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest occurred after deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a Summit Park residence. After locating the vehicle, a deputy spoke with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Alvarado gave the deputy false personal information.

Alvarado and Rodriguez each face four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery, six counts of unlawful possession of a financial card, 30 counts of mail theft and possession of burglary tools.

In addition, Alvarado faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and false personal ID to police.

Alvarado is being held on $100,000 cash only bail. Rodriguez is being held on $150,000 cash only bail.s