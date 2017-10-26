Health Fix: Multiple Sclerosis (MS)-causes, symptoms, & treatment options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves in the eyes. With MS, a person’s immune system attacks the myelin, which is the protective coating around nerve fibers and causes damage such as scar tissue. This damage disrupts the nerve impulses traveling to and from the brain and spinal cord, causing a variety of symptoms. The symptoms and progression of MS are different for each person and can be unpredictable. In general, the first symptoms appear between the ages of 20 and 40.

Common Symptoms of MS

Fatigue

Numbness or tingling in the face and body

Unusual sensations around the body

Muscle weakness

Vision problems

Dizziness or problems with balance

Walking difficulties

Muscle spasms

Emotional changes

Pain

Cognitive changes

Depression

Bowel and bladder problems

Diagnosing MS

Unfortunately, there is no single test for multiple sclerosis so diagnosis can be quite challenging. Many of these symptoms can point to other health problems—that’s why it is important to see a doctor if you notice any of these signs. A neurologist can look at your medical history, combination of symptoms, and evaluate your mental, emotional, and physical functions, as well as rule out other conditions, to come to a possible MS diagnosis. Imaging tests, spinal taps, electrical tests, and blood tests can also be used to test the function of your brain and spinal cord.

Treatment Options

As it stands today, MS is not a curable disease, but there are effective strategies to help manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment of MS is an ongoing process often involving a comprehensive approach.

If you’re diagnosed with MS, it’s likely you’ll work with a team of specialists to help create a treatment plan that’s right for you.

Treatment may involve:

Disease-modifying medications

Rehabilitation

Activity modification

Managing relapses

Addressing mental health

Contact Dr. Walter Reichert of The Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Specialists by CLICKING HERE.

NeuroscienceRehab.com