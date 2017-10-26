Graveyard Enchilada Dip & Giant Halloween Sugar Cookie

Graveyard Enchilada Dip
Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup enchilada sauce
1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened
1 (14-oz) can green chiles
2 tsp chili powder
11/2 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp dried oregano
1/4 tsp paprika
Salt and freshly ground pepper
4 flour tortillas
Shredded green leaf lettuce
Tortilla chips, for serving
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine cheese, enchilada sauce, chicken, cream cheese, green chiles, and spices.
Transfer dip to a cast-iron skillet and bake until warmed through and bubbly, 20-25 minutes.
Meanwhile, cut tortillas into grave shapes and place on a baking sheet. Bake until sturdy, 5-7 minutes.
Top dip with shredded lettuce and insert graves. Serve with tortilla chips.
Giant Halloween Sugar Cookie
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 (2 lb) tub Harmons sugar cookie dough
Green frosting
Orange frosting
Milk, as needed
Orange and black M&Ms
Thin black licorice strips
Instructions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat.
Place a mound of dough in the center of the prepared sheet. Using an offset spatula, flatten dough out evenly in a circle. Bake in the oven until lightly golden, about XX minutes. Let cool completely.
Spread green frosting over giant cookie, leaving 1 inch of edge with no frosting.
Thin orange frosting to a drizzle consistency. Drizzle frosting all over green frosting. Sprinkle M&Ms over cookie. Cut licorice strips into small pieces and create legs from M&Ms.