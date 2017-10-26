Graveyard Enchilada Dip & Giant Halloween Sugar Cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Graveyard Enchilada Dip

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup enchilada sauce

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened

1 (14-oz) can green chiles

2 tsp chili powder

11/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp paprika

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 flour tortillas

Shredded green leaf lettuce

Tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine cheese, enchilada sauce, chicken, cream cheese, green chiles, and spices.

Transfer dip to a cast-iron skillet and bake until warmed through and bubbly, 20-25 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut tortillas into grave shapes and place on a baking sheet. Bake until sturdy, 5-7 minutes.

Top dip with shredded lettuce and insert graves. Serve with tortilla chips.

Giant Halloween Sugar Cookie

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 (2 lb) tub Harmons sugar cookie dough

Green frosting

Orange frosting

Milk, as needed

Orange and black M&Ms

Thin black licorice strips

Instructions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat.

Place a mound of dough in the center of the prepared sheet. Using an offset spatula, flatten dough out evenly in a circle. Bake in the oven until lightly golden, about XX minutes. Let cool completely.

Spread green frosting over giant cookie, leaving 1 inch of edge with no frosting.

Thin orange frosting to a drizzle consistency. Drizzle frosting all over green frosting. Sprinkle M&Ms over cookie. Cut licorice strips into small pieces and create legs from M&Ms.