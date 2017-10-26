Father speaks after 14-year-old hit by car in Syracuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, Utah -- Wednesday afternoon, Mason Brown got a call no parent expects or wants to receive.

Police were on the other end of the line to tell Brown his 14-year-old son, Hunter, was hit by a car while riding his bike.

"Shock, sadness, anger, all rolled into one," Brown told FOX 13, describing how he felt when he got the call.

He said he bolted out of work, forgetting to even clock out, and drove straight to the scene. The incident happened at the intersection of 1000 West and 1700 South (Antelope Drive) in Syracuse around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"I didn't know what to think," Brown recalled. "I was in like a panic. Like I didn't know what to do."

Police said Hunter was riding his bike and entered the crosswalk. At the same time, a 28-year-old driver attempted to make a right turn to head west on Antelope Drive in his SUV. That is when he hit Hunter, who was sent in a LifeFlight helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

"I hope... he learns a lesson from this," Brown said.

He added Hunter does have a helmet at home, but does not wear it despite being told to do so.

Hunter crosses the street at the intersection frequently after school when he goes to get treats from the nearby grocery store. Brown said Hunter knows it is a busy area, but no one--pedestrians nor drivers--can be too cautious anywhere anymore.

Brown said he has this message for parents:

"Please, talk to them about the safety of crosswalks and stuff, you know, any time during the day or night," he said. "Have 'em watch for signs, watch for cars because it could happen to your child," he said, adding he prays no other family has to experience what his is now.

Hunter is quickly recovering in the hospital. His dad said there were talks of moving Hunter out of the ICU Thursday afternoon, just a day after the accident.

"He's a strong boy," Mason said of his son. "He's gonna be alright for the most part."

Hunter got his neck brace off Thursday morning and has no head injuries. He does have bruises and swelling on his face. Doctors are also keeping an eye on his lungs since he was pinned under the car.

"I just want to thank everyone that came and helped my son and first responders and the Syracuse Police Department," Brown said.

When asked, Brown said he was not thinking about pressing charges against the driver.

He said he needs to know all of the details from police first before that is even something he would consider. Right now, he said, he is focused on making sure his son gets better.