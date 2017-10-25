Recipe: Cinnamon green apple oat cookies

Blogger Ruthie Knudsen shares her tasty cinnamon green apple oat cookies to add to your batch of recipes.
Cinnamon Green Apple Oat Cookies
Author: Ruthie
Serves: 36
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, room temperature
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- ¾ cup light brown sugar
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup diced granny smith apple
- 1 cup cinnamon chips
Instructions
1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2.Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
3.In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, oats, sea salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and baking soda; set aside.
4.In separate large mixing bowl cream butter for 2 minutes until smooth and fluffy.
5.Add sugars and mix on medium high for 3 minutes until light and fluffy; scraping once.
6.Add eggs one at a time and mix for 2 minutes- scraping bowl with each addition.
7.Add vanilla; mix.
8.Add dry ingredients all at once and mix on low until 80% incorporated.
9.Add diced apples and cinnamon chips; gently stir in by hand until combined.
10.Using a large cookie scoop, place dough balls onto prepared sheet.
11.Cook 11-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned, cool one minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.
12.Enjoy!