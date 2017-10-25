Watch Live/WARNING Graphic content: DA gives update on fatal officer-involved shooting in SLC Maverik parking lot

Recipe: Cinnamon green apple oat cookies

Blogger Ruthie Knudsen shares her tasty cinnamon green apple oat cookies to add to your batch of recipes.

Cinnamon Green Apple Oat Cookies

Author: Ruthie

Serves: 36

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, room temperature
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • ¾ cup light brown sugar
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup diced granny smith apple
  • 1 cup cinnamon chips

Instructions

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2.Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
3.In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, oats, sea salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and baking soda; set aside.
4.In separate large mixing bowl cream butter for 2 minutes until smooth and fluffy.
5.Add sugars and mix on medium high for 3 minutes until light and fluffy; scraping once.
6.Add eggs one at a time and mix for 2 minutes- scraping bowl with each addition.
7.Add vanilla; mix.
8.Add dry ingredients all at once and mix on low until 80% incorporated.
9.Add diced apples and cinnamon chips; gently stir in by hand until combined.
10.Using a large cookie scoop, place dough balls onto prepared sheet.
11.Cook 11-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned, cool one minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.
12.Enjoy!