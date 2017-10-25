Recipe: Cinnamon green apple oat cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Ruthie Knudsen shares her tasty cinnamon green apple oat cookies to add to your batch of recipes.

Cinnamon Green Apple Oat Cookies

Author: Ruthie

Serves: 36

Ingredients

1 cup butter, room temperature

2 large eggs, room temperature

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 cups rolled oats

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup diced granny smith apple

1 cup cinnamon chips

Instructions

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2.Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

3.In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, oats, sea salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and baking soda; set aside.

4.In separate large mixing bowl cream butter for 2 minutes until smooth and fluffy.

5.Add sugars and mix on medium high for 3 minutes until light and fluffy; scraping once.

6.Add eggs one at a time and mix for 2 minutes- scraping bowl with each addition.

7.Add vanilla; mix.

8.Add dry ingredients all at once and mix on low until 80% incorporated.

9.Add diced apples and cinnamon chips; gently stir in by hand until combined.

10.Using a large cookie scoop, place dough balls onto prepared sheet.

11.Cook 11-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned, cool one minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.

12.Enjoy!