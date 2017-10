UINTA COUNTY, Wy. – Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at the Utah/Wyoming border after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday.

The Uinta County Sheriffs Office, Evanston Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Evanston Fire Department and Ambulance were called to the scene near Exit 3 at about 10 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Evanston Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.