Dozens protest proposal to move 3 holes at East Bay Golf Course in Provo

PROVO, Utah - Dozens of protesters showed up to East Bay Golf Course Wednesday night to protest a proposal that could move three holes to make way for a new medical center.

"Once it's started, it will just continue to where the course will be gone," warns Provo City Councilman Kay Vanburen. "So far, we've had closed-door meetings with the council and with the administration where the purchaser has been invited to do PowerPoints and to do all their song and dance. But they haven't let the golf community come to those meetings."

Provo's City Mayor, John Curtis, released a statement noting that the decision was far from final and that a public comment opportunity should be coming some time in November.

Part of the Mayor's release reads:

"...Provo, like many communities, is landlocked and we are not growing any more ground. That puts immense pressure on existing land....Certainly, the golf course benefits a segment of our population, but so does a medical school and the opportunity it brings."

The new medical building comes at the direction of Wasatch Educational, who looked to calm protesters' nerves. Wasatch Educational released a statement that reads in part:

"[We are] relocating three current holes...with no change to the existing 7-hole executive Short Course, Driving Range, and all other buildings and property currently on the course. The East Bay Golf Course will remain a viable community jewel for years to come."