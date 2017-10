Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner of Calaveritas Carito Graciela Caro talks about the Day of the Dead traditions, particularly the sugar skulls. She also explains the reason behind the 'ofrendas' or offerings and the altars.

Calaveritas Carito will be at this year's Day of the Dead Celebration on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center.

To learn mores about Calaveritas Carito, visit traditionalsugarskulls.com.