Three arrested in Wyoming drug bust

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Detectives with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Monday in connection with a marijuana trafficking and grow operation, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Amber N. Evans, 44, Ryan J. Murphy, 18, and Brendon Rasmussen, 19, were arrested after detectives with the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG) executed a search warrant at Evans’ home in Rock Springs.

Authorities said they found approximately one-half pound of marijuana (with a street value of $2,400), six marijuana plants and other contraband associated with the sale and distribution of marijuana in the home.

Evans is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of more than three ounces of marijuana and cultivation of marijuana. Murphy and Rasmussen are charged with unlawful possession of less than three ounces of marijuana.