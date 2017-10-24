Sweetwater residents arrested for growing marijuana

SWEETWATER, Wyoming – Detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG) arrested three individuals for unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a media release.

Amber N. Evans, age 44, Ryan J. Murphy, age 18 and Brendon J. Rasmussen, age 19 were arrested after SNAAG detectives after they,

“Executed a drug-related search warrant at Evans’ residence in Rock Springs,” the release said.

Authorities found approximately one-half pound of marijuana, (with a street value of $2,400) and six marijuana plants in the house.

In Wyoming, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute is a felony. Evans, Murphy and Samussen are each facing up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff, “Murphy and Rasmussen remain in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 cash or surety bonds. Evans remains in custody awaiting her initial appearance in court, with no bond set as of press time.”