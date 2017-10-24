× Senator Orrin Hatch to host Ivanka Trump for sex trafficking briefing

WASHINGTON – Utah Senator Orrin Hatch will host Ivanka Trump for a briefing on human trafficking Wednesday.

According to a release by Senator Hatch, the briefing will include a number of senators and Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard.

Operation Underground Railroad helps work to rescue children from various sex trafficking operations across the globe.

According to the release, the briefing will include a discussion on Senator Hatch’s legislation, that aims at creating an advisory council to help private companies access government funding to fight sex trafficking.

According to his website, Hatch’s goal is to create a committee that will serve as a, “Point of contact for Federal agencies reaching out to anti-human trafficking nonprofits and NGOs for input on programming and policies related to anti-human trafficking efforts.”

“I believe that with better cooperation and partnership with federal government agencies, they can do even more, and the key to that is coordination,” Hatch said.