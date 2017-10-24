Rocky Mountain Power: how to make saving energy fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Erickson, with Rocky Mountain Power, tells us how you can get your families involved when it comes to saving energy. Each year they host the Act Wattsmart Video Contest where three winners can win up to $15,000 in home energy-efficient upgrades. Nick Dixon was one of the winners this year. You can watch his award winning video here.

Energy efficient tips from Rocky Mountain Power:

o Set your thermostat to 68°F. Use a programmable or smart thermostat to to automatically lower the temperature at night and while you`re away.

o Clean or replace filters every month.

o Use efficient LED bulbs.

o Add weatherstripping to exterior doors and caulk around windows frames.

For more information visit rockymountainpower.net.