1/2 cup green olives

1/2 cup black olives

1/2 cup whole almonds

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt, to taste

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well. Lay out a large piece of aluminum foil on the counter. Place the ingredients in the middle of the sheet. Fold the edges together, pinching them all the way around until tightly sealed.

Bake for 10-12 minutes. Serve warm.