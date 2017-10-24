Police search for suspect accused of kidnapping Sandy man, robbery, assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a victim in Sandy and forcing him to withdraw money from various ATMs.

Officers said it was a terrifying, three-hour ordeal for the victim who was kidnapped by four armed man, stuffed into his own vehicle and repeatedly assaulted while being made to withdraw money from ATMs across town.

Authorities said the incident happened two weeks ago as the victim was leaving work.

Security video shows two suspects approach the man; one of them had a knife, the other a handgun.

The victim was bound with duct tape and later dumped in Tooele County.

Police said the victim but made his way home and was able to tell police what happened.

Officers busted three of the suspects within days but the fourth remains at large.

Sandy officers said he was the man holding the gun that night and may be the ringleader.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between 5’8”and 5‘10“ tall with brown hair which was pulled up in a bun.

Two of the three suspects busted are juveniles and are in juvenile detention.

The third is 18-year-old Eduardo Miranda; he is currently in jail.

All four suspects are facing multiple felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and assault.

Sandy Police said they would like to speak with anyone who recognizes the suspect at (801) 799-3000.