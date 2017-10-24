× New phone scam targets Bountiful residents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Bountiful City Police having a warning for residents about a new phone scam targeting the area.

Officers said those on the other end of the phone claim to be from Bountiful Light and Power and offer alleged ways to save money.

Police said the scammers try to get personal information from the victims.

Authorities said these are not Bountiful Light and Power employees and to check with the company before giving out any information.