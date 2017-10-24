Neighborhood disturbed by loud Bangeter Highway construction noises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Melissa Hudson has tried to turn up her television, and has thought about ear plugs but nothing seems to drown out the noise coming from her backyard.

"This past month has been crazy," Hudson said. "They don't start until it gets dark."

Construction on Bangerter Highway is in full swing. Utah's Department of Public Transportation said the project will create 'fly-over' passes to four major intersections.

"It's going to allow drivers to treat Bangerter more like a freeway," said John Gleason, spokesperson for UDOT. Gleason said the intersections at 54th, 70th, 90th, and 114th are all being done at the same time.

"The best thing we can do is get in there and do the work as quickly as we can and get out of there as quickly as we can," Gleason added.

Gleason said the major work is being done after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the evening commute, "But if you live around that area, it can be very difficult," Gleason admitted about the work noise late at night.

"It's hard to get any sleep at night," Hudson said. She also worries about other impacts from the work.

"The noise is one thing, but the shaking of the whole house and things falling off the walls," Hudson added.

She joked she wouldn't even know if an earthquake hit. The toughest part for her is the time table on work moving forward. UDOT says the project could last until next construction season, which means it could be another year for Hudson to endure.

"We understand the frustration," Gleason summarized.