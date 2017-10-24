× Home invasion, sexual assault suspect on run in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Authorities in St. George are warning residents about a home invasion suspect who is on the run.

He is accused breaking into two homes and sexually assaulting at least one resident within an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called about two similar home invasions with similar suspect descriptions between noon and 1 p.m.

According to police, a suspect with the same description broke into two homes, one near 3240 S. in Little Valley and the other in the Washington Fields area.

Officers said the suspect sexually assaulted a woman at one of the homes.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s who is about 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds.

He was wearing a maroon hat with the “RVCA” logo, green basketball shorts and a gray t-shirt.

In both incidents, the suspect drove a red truck.

St. George Police said they would like to speak with anyone who might have information at (435) 627-4300.