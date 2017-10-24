× ‘Count My Vote’ initiative to hold public hearing this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY – An initiative that would drastically alter how political candidates are picked will have a public hearing this weekend.

“Count My Vote” proposes to do away with a caucus and convention system that most political parties use. It instead would allow for signature gathering, and voter choices to decide which political candidate advances in the elections process.

The campaign was on the way to being passed, when a deal was struck with legislature. Now the campaign is going through an appeals court, after the Republican Party sued over the compromise.

“After years of legal attacks and political attacks, it’s clear Utah voters want to directly choose their candidates,” said Taylor Morgan, the executive director of Count My Vote.

Public hearings will be held throughout Utah, to review the act and it’s policies.