× BYU football player facing marijuana possession charge

OREM, Utah — A running back for the Brigham Young University football team was arrested earlier this month for possession of marijuana.

Ulakai “Ula” Tolutau, 21, faces a class B misdemeanor charge of possession or use of a controlled substance.

According to a court document, an officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tolutau on October 10.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.