Woman describes experience after horrific hit and run

Salt Lake City - A Park City woman is taking her first steps toward a long road to recovery after she was the victim of a hit and run early Saturday morning. Police are looking for the driver, who they say ran a red light and struck 30-year-old Lindsay Young while she was in a crosswalk.

“The fact that I came out with five broken bones and not spinal injuries or brain injuries is actually just a miracle,” said Young.

Young was in Salt Lake City celebrating her friend’s birthday Friday. She said it was a great night, but it took a turn for the worse when she was walking back to her car at one in the morning.

“I looked both ways like you’re supposed to,” Young said. “Out of nowhere a car came from the east going west. I just remember seeing lights and I think it was a grey or silver SUV.”

That's when the night became a blur on Main Street and 300 South. Young said an SUV ran a red light, hitting her head on in the crosswalk.

“The second it happened I knew I was in trouble I knew it was a big deal,” Young said. “I probably was taken about 20 feet by this vehicle.”

Young's friends rushed to help her while the driver sped away leaving Young on the road.

“I didn’t feel most of my body but I felt my shoulder. I knew it was not in place and I didn’t have any control over it,” Young said.

Young was rushed to the hospital with huge gashes on her head, and broken bones down the entire right side of her body.

“I’ve been through trauma. I’ve experienced major trauma in my life and this was by far the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced,” Young said.

Despite the pain Young counted her blessings.

“Honestly I felt so much gratitude for the people in my life. I can’t really put it into words,” Young said.

While she feels lucky to be alive, she can't understand why the driver sped away.

“How can you just pass by somebody that you brutally, brutally hurt?” Young asked.

As she makes her steps toward recovery Young has this message for the driver that hit her.

“I just wish you could feel the way this feels like. My whole life has not changed because I didn’t hurt my spine, I didn’t hurt my brain but the next two months will be very difficult.” Young said.

Young's family friend will be taking care of her, and set up a fundraising page to help her with medical expenses https://www.youcaring.com/lindsayyoung-988183

If you have any information on the driver that hit call SLCPD 801.799.4600