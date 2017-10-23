Tater Tot Beef Nachos

1 (32 oz.) package frozen tater tots1 lb. ground beef1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes1/2 teaspoon cumin1 teaspoon onion powder1 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon paprika1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded3 green onions, chopped1/2 cup sour cream1/2 cup salsa or pico de gallo1/4 cup black olives, sliced1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)Salt and Pepper, to tasteCook tater tots according to package directions.

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the dried spices; chili powder, red pepper flakes, cumin, onion and garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.

When the tater tots are cooked, layer the ground beef and two cheeses on top. Spread the green onions, sour cream, salsa or pico de gallo, black olives and cilantro, if using, on top. Serve immediately.