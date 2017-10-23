Tater Tot Beef Nachos

1 (32 oz.) package frozen tater tots
1 lb. ground beef
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
3 green onions, chopped
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup salsa or pico de gallo
1/4 cup black olives, sliced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to tasteCook tater tots according to package directions.
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the dried spices; chili powder, red pepper flakes, cumin, onion and garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.
When the tater tots are cooked, layer the ground beef and two cheeses on top. Spread the green onions, sour cream, salsa or pico de gallo, black olives and cilantro, if using, on top. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council