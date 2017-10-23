× St. George man arrested for sexual assault of 12-year-old boy

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A 34-year-old man has been arrested in St. George, following the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

Oscar Mercedes Mancilla-Haas reportedly took advantage of the boy on multiple occasions, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 hangup just before midnight on Oct. 20, police told the St. George News.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw two men engaging in a physical fight through the front window of the home.

According to the St. George News, an officer said in a police report, “As I approached the residence, I could hear something to the effect (of) ‘how could you do that to a child’ in the Spanish language.”

At the scene, a man told police Mancilla-Haas had raped his 12-year-old son, noting that the boy told his father Mancilla-Haas had sexually abused him on at least four separate occasions, according to the St. George News.

The boy was interviewed by the Children’s Justice Center, where he gave additional details to authorities regarding the case.

Mancilla-Haas was booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30 before Judge Eric Ludlow.