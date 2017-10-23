× Perry girl stabilized after being hit by car

PERRY, Utah – The family of Sarah Hardy has reported that she is now in stable condition, following being hit by a car on Oct. 15.

Hardy was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the accident. Her friend, 16-year-old Alexis Nelson, passed away from her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, Hardy still has a long road to her full recovery.

According to the page, “Her [Sarah’s] right lung still is quite injured. she has 3 broken ribs on that side. We are hoping that in the next few days they can try to let her breathe on her own again.”

Hardy suffered from brain swelling, and what doctors called, “severe traumatic brain injury.”

“We are watching her so closely, each beautiful little thing she is able to do is a triumph for us,” the GoFundMe page said.