Officers arrest man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after Layton City robbery

SALT LAKE CITY – Samuel Reed was arrested peacefully in Salt Lake City late Monday afternoon, according to Layton City Police.

Police reported Friday that Reed was armed and dangerous.

Layton Police say Reed and 26-year-old Keisha Majoris, stole a car from Reed’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

They both later agreed to meet the victim to return some property to her, but left again with the car.

Ogden Police located Majoris and the stolen vehicle along with the victim’s identification and bank cards, but Reed remained at-large.

Reed was booked into Davis County Jail.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Agg Robbery suspect Samuel Reed was peacefully taken into custody in a car in downtown SLC just now. Will be booked into Davis County Jail <a href=”https://t.co/e1NLzQHuRx”>pic.twitter.com/e1NLzQHuRx</a></p>— Layton Police (@laytonpolice) <a href=”https://twitter.com/laytonpolice/status/922608235198136320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 23, 2017</a></blockquote>

