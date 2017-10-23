How to control your Halloween candy intake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's candy everywhere you go nowadays because of course, it's that time of the year. With Halloween just around the corner, Dietitian Trish Brimhall shares her tips on how to moderate the amount of candy you eat this year.

Halloween Candy Intake Tips

Placement - If you've already stocked up for the holiday, where are you keeping it? Keep it stashed out of sight or reach. I like the freezer since that really requires some real drive to get your candy fix.

Replacement - Instead of a candy dish, fill your bowl with sweet cherry tomatoes, or nuts. Keep that fruit bowl out on the counter and make healthful choices convenient and appealing.

Prioritize - If you don't absolutely love it, don't eat it. Life is to short, and blood sugar too tenuous to waste it on mediocre sweet. I much prefer a little bit of dark chocolate to an entire milk chocolate candy bar. If it`s not your favorite, don't waste calories on it.

Plan - Decide when and where you'll enjoy your Halloween candy fix. It might be a better idea to include one piece of Halloween candy in your lunch each day, than thinking about it all day long, and diving head first into the bag when your get home. Take advantage of the small, portion-appropriate package size to help you moderate and quench those cravings in a small but satisfying way.