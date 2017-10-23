× Evacuation orders lifted after fires near Strawberry Reservoir become more contained

Wasatch County, Utah – Evacuation orders have been lifted as crews were able to secure the edges of two fires near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.

According to officials with the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the fire near Trout Creek was 20 percent contained. It has spread to 260 acres so far.

The fire near Soldier Creek is more than 40 percent contained, with 143 acres on fire.

At the peak the fires spanned nearly 1,000 acres. 26 people were evacuated Monday night as a precautionary measure. Most of the residences in the area are cabins and vacation homes.

#uwcnf #TroutCreekfire & #SoldierCreekfire both burning grass & brush crews are burning out to prevent fires from moving across hwy 40 pic.twitter.com/IIBMvfYaJz — UintaWasatchCacheNF (@UWCNF) October 23, 2017

Lt. Janet Carson with Wasatch County Fire Protection said crews worked to track down hunters that were in the area, and escorted them to safety.

“Second day of the big deer hunt, which is probably one of the biggest camping days of the whole year,” Carson said. “Wasatch County is inundated with hunters.”