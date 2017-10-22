× Wildlife officials searching for moose after woman trampled on trail in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a female moose and her calf after a woman was trampled on a trail near the Jeremy Ranch area Sunday.

Robin Cahoon of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said a couple walking along the trail came upon the woman near the mother moose and calf Sunday afternoon, but the moose was acting aggressive so the couple backed away.

Once it was safe to approach, the couple carried the woman to safety. It was not immediately clear to what extent the woman was injured.

Cahoon said rangers are looking for the animals Sunday evening and plan to sedate and then relocate them. She said female moose are known to be aggressive when they have a calf and can attack people on trails when they are surprised.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities in Summit County for more details on the incident and the extent of the injuries, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.

Utah Wild Aware offers these tips to those who encounter a moose, click here for more details.

On a trail, give the moose a lot of space and watch it’s behavior.

Back off if a moose exhibits any signs of aggression, such as the hair standing up on their neck, snout licking, or ears back.

Stay calm. Do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back off in the direction you came.

If a moose charges you or chases you hide behind something solid such as a tree.

If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.