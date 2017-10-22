Wanted with Scott McKane: Package theft, burglary and a music shop heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- In this week's edition of Wanted, Scott McKane looks at three open cases, beginning with a package theft in Murray on October 13 in the area of 200 West and 6250 South.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage from the crime is asked to call Det. Dewald at 801-264-2571 or dispatch at 801-840-4000. Tipsters should reference #17C019409.

In Midvale, police are looking for a thief who ransacked a garage October 16 and stole multiple tools. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance footage is asked to call Officer Wathen at 801-743-7000.

Sandy Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who have stolen almost $40,000 worth of guitars from Riverton Music. The first theft was on August 21 and the second occurred three days later.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.