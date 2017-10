× Man in critical condition after overnight motorcycle crash

WEST VALLEY CITY – A motorcycle accident on Saturday night left one man in critical condition.

According to Unified Police, around 10:30 PM the 55-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

The crash occurred at 5470 S 5600 W.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Fox 13 will update this story as more information is released.