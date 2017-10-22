This week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne puts two cars through their paces in Logan Canyon. See the video above for his review of the Acura TLX A-Spec and the Lexus IS350 F-Sport.
Cruising Logan Canyon with Acura and Lexus
