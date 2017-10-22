3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jim Bennett of the United Utah Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- His father served three terms as the junior senator from Utah, and he worked closely with him all that time.

If Jim Bennett is elected to Congress in Utah’s Third District, he plans on concentrating on health care, immigration and public lands.

But he has an uphill battle as neither a Republican nor a Democrat. He's the face of the United Utah Party, and he recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

You've been a lifelong Republican up to the point of Donald Trump. Explain to us what it is about the party itself, let alone Donald Trump, that you're displeased with? There is all kinds of political turmoil in Washington right now: If you are elected, essentially as an Independent candidate, how much influence can you have in Washington without being connected to the two major parties or the White House? In a hypothetical situation where impeachment proceedings begin, where would you fall on that issue?

See below for the extended interview with Jim Bennett: