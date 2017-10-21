Police searching for driver of early morning hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY – Early Saturday morning a 20-year-old woman became the victim of a hit and run.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but police are still searching for the driver responsible.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the accident occurred at 300 south and Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

They say the gray four-door sedan struck the woman around 2 AM.

If you have any information contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-4600