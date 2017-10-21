× Ogden Police investigating homicide after reported shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating a homicide after a reported shooting Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Street and Quincy Avenue, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident just after 4:30 p.m.

Capt. Danielle Croyle of the Ogden Police Department confirmed one person is dead and the case is being investigated as a homicide, though it will be up to a medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

At this time, no further details about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances leading to their death were immediately available.

Police say they are investigating the incident, and they are asking the public to avoid the area near 800 27th Street.

Unattended death investigation being conducted in the area of 800 27th St. Avoid area. Take alt route — OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) October 21, 2017

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.