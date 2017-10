WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A teen has non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a 17-year-old girl was driving north on 6400 W. when she veered out of her lane, hit a curb or stop sign and the rolled near 2990 S.

She went to the hospital for lacerations.

No other cars were involved.

Officials have not confirmed what led to the accident at 12:30 p.m.