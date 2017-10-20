× One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Ogden Canyon crash

OGDEN CANYON, Utah — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and three others were injured after a head-on crash in Ogden Canyon Friday.

Capt. Oliver Cummings of the Weber Fire Department said the head-on crash occurred in the vicinity of the Alaskan Inn in Ogden Canyon. Fox 13 News first heard reports of the crash just before 5 p.m.

The crash closed the road through the canyon in both directions, and as of 6:30 p.m. firefighters weren’t sure when the road would re-open.

A pickup truck traveling eastbound collided with a sports car traveling westbound. While Cummings said it was a head-on crash, further details about the cause of the crash were not available.

There were three people in the sports car and one occupant in the truck.

One occupant in the sports car had to be extricated by emergency responders, and that individual was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was not clear to what extent the other three patients were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.