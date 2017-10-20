× Man suffers fatal injuries near LaVerkin Overlook

LAVERKIN, Utah — A man was pronounced dead after search and rescue crews responded to his cries for help near the LaVerkin Overlook Thursday night.

According to the LaVerkin City Police Department, police were asked to make a welfare check on a man and pinged his cellphone, which led them to the LaVerkin Overlook.

Police located the man’s truck and searched the area for about 90 minutes before dispatch received numerous calls from residents who reported they could hear someone yelling from the hillside.

Authorities located the injured male about three-quarters of the way up the hillside and about half of a mile from his vehicle. Crews on scene rendered medical aid as a LifeFlight crew responded.

“Despite all efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries,” the press release from police states.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Police did not offer specific information about the man’s injuries or how exactly he came to be injured. Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.