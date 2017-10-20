High winds, truck crash leave many without power across northern Utah

Almost 3,000 are without power across northern Utah, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

That is down from about 4,000 earlier Friday.

Multiple counties are affected including Cache, Iron, Salt Lake, Summit Wasatch and Weber.

High winds sweeping across Utah are to blame.

Power lines were reported down and sparking on the roadway near 7200 S. 165 W.

Officials have not said when they expect power to be restored.

Provo City Power has reported about 100 are without power but for a different reason.

Officials said four power poles are down because a truck hit the wires near the Provo Cemetery at 900 E. 1040 S.

Crews are working to restore power but do not have a time estimate yet because of the large amount of damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to get the latest outage information for your area.