Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Public Library has some fun Halloween events going on at a library close to you.

They have teen and kid events that include tons of games, candy, and fun.

Based on the Goosebumps books, the events are family friendly and include lots of Halloween themed fun that include a Monster Dance Party, Scarecrow Bowling, and lots of crafts.

For more information, visit www.slcpl.org.