In honor of A Kurt Bestor Christmas getting ready for its 30th year on the stage here in Utah, Dave Nemeth and Kurt Bestor take to the streets of downtown to see who can name the Christmas tune Kurt Bestor plays them.

Kurt also debuts who the guests will be during the four nights of his show this year.

Watch the video to find out people's knowledge of holiday songs and who Kurt's special guests will be on his third decade show!