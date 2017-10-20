Amazing Uses for Botox You May Not Know About

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the stigma that may surround Botox and other plastic surgery procedures, there are some benefits to facial plastic surgery that may just surprise a lot of people.

Aside from the most common uses for Botox like crow's feet, neck bands, jawlines, eyebrows, facial paralysis, and many other cosmetic uses, there are a lot of shocking benefits that many wouldn't think of.

Double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, fills us in on some of the less known benefits of Botox such as facial paralysis, approved treatment for migraines, and even an on-going study for depression.

There is an upcoming Facial Rejuvenation Seminar on Thursday, November 9 from 6 pm to 8 pm, and a chance to win free Botox and Juvederm will be available. To reserve a spot on the event, call 801-776-2220.

For more information about Utah Facial Plastics or other facial plastic surgery procedures, visit www.utahfacialplastics.com