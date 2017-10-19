These Halloween Treats are Are Scary Delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harmon's Chef Evan Francois show us how to make some super delicious and cute Halloween treats with some Candy Kettle Corn and Mummified Brie! Check out the recipes below:

Candy Kettle Corn

-Serves 8

-Prep time: 10 minutes

-Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups kettle corn

2 1/2 cups pretzels

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted

1 cup white chocolate chips, melted

1 cup candy corn

1/2 cup yellow, orange, and chocolate M&M's

3 teaspoons Halloween-colored sprinkles or nonpareils

Instructions:

Mix the kettle corn and pretzels in a single layer on a sheet pan. Place melted chocolates into a piping bag. Drizzle kettle corn and pretzels with chocolates.

Top with candy corn and M&M's and drizzle with melted white chocolate. Top with sprinkles and freeze for about 20 minutes. Break into smaller pieces and serve.

Mummified Brie

-Serves 4

-Prep time 15 minutes

-Cook time 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 round brie

1 large egg

2 mini pepperoni

2 sliced black olives

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Roll out puff pastry on a floured work surface. Cut out long strips of the puff pastry. Wrap the strips around the brie to resemble a mummy. Whisk the egg and brush over pastry. Transfer brie to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until brie is warmed through and gooey and puff pastry is deeply golden, 20 minutes. For eyes, place two mini pepperonis into two sliced olives. Serve with Harmons crostini.